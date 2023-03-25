Saturday's game between the Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) and the Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) at Madison Square Garden should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-71, with Florida Atlantic coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:09 PM ET on March 25.

Based on our computer prediction, Florida Atlantic is projected to cover the point spread (2.5) versus Kansas State. The two teams are expected to eclipse the 143.5 over/under.

Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 6:09 PM ET

6:09 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Kansas State -2.5

Kansas State -2.5 Point Total: 143.5

143.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kansas State -140, Florida Atlantic +115

Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 73, Kansas State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State

Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (+2.5)



Florida Atlantic (+2.5) Pick OU: Over (143.5)



Kansas State has put together a 23-10-0 record against the spread this season, while Florida Atlantic is 21-11-0. A total of 18 out of the Wildcats' games this season have hit the over, and 17 of the Owls' games have gone over. The teams score an average of 154.2 points per game, 10.7 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 games, Kansas State has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Florida Atlantic has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 matches.

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls' +486 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.0 points per game (36th in college basketball) while allowing 64.8 per outing (40th in college basketball).

Florida Atlantic wins the rebound battle by an average of 5.6 boards. It pulls down 35.9 rebounds per game (14th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.3.

Florida Atlantic connects on 9.6 three-pointers per game (14th in college basketball) while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc (55th in college basketball). It is making 3.1 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.5 per game at 31.4%.

Florida Atlantic has committed 11.1 turnovers per game (104th in college basketball) while forcing 11.9 (175th in college basketball).

