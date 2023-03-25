How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) take the court for an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup with the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, airing on TBS starting at 6:09 PM, with the winner moving on to the Final Four from the East Region bracket.
Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: TBS
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
- Florida Atlantic has put together a 22-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.3% from the field.
- The Owls are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 189th.
- The Owls' 78 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 69.6 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- Florida Atlantic has a 25-1 record when giving up fewer than 76.2 points.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison
- At home Florida Atlantic is scoring 82.1 points per game, 6.2 more than it is averaging away (75.9).
- The Owls are giving up fewer points at home (64.2 per game) than away (67.5).
- Florida Atlantic knocks down more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than away (9.9). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than away (38%).
Florida Atlantic Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/17/2023
|Memphis
|W 66-65
|Nationwide Arena
|3/19/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 78-70
|Nationwide Arena
|3/23/2023
|Tennessee
|W 62-55
|Madison Square Garden
|3/25/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|Madison Square Garden
