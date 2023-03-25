The No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) take the court for an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup with the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, airing on TBS starting at 6:09 PM, with the winner moving on to the Final Four from the East Region bracket.

Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: TBS

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).

Florida Atlantic has put together a 22-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.3% from the field.

The Owls are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 189th.

The Owls' 78 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 69.6 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

Florida Atlantic has a 25-1 record when giving up fewer than 76.2 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison

At home Florida Atlantic is scoring 82.1 points per game, 6.2 more than it is averaging away (75.9).

The Owls are giving up fewer points at home (64.2 per game) than away (67.5).

Florida Atlantic knocks down more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than away (9.9). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than away (38%).

Florida Atlantic Schedule