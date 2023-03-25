An Elite Eight battle features the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) and the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) meeting with a place in the Final Four up for grabs on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Kansas State is a 2.5-point favorite in the NCAA Tournament East Region bracket final, which begins at 6:09 PM on TBS. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5 points.

Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023
  • Time: 6:09 PM ET
  • TV: TBS
  • Where: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kansas State -2.5 143.5

Owls Betting Records & Stats

  • Florida Atlantic has played 15 games this season that ended with a combined score over 143.5 points.
  • The average over/under for Florida Atlantic's contests this season is 142.8, 0.7 fewer points than this game's total.
  • Florida Atlantic is 21-11-0 against the spread this year.
  • Florida Atlantic has been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and has walked away with the win five times (71.4%) in those games.
  • The Owls have entered five games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and is 4-1 in those contests.
  • Florida Atlantic has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kansas State 17 51.5% 76.2 154.2 69.6 134.4 141.0
Florida Atlantic 15 46.9% 78 154.2 64.8 134.4 141.9

Additional Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends

  • Florida Atlantic has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • The Owls have hit the over in four of their last 10 contests.
  • The Owls average 8.4 more points per game (78) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (69.6).
  • When it scores more than 69.6 points, Florida Atlantic is 13-9 against the spread and 23-2 overall.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Kansas State 23-10-0 13-2 18-15-0
Florida Atlantic 21-11-0 4-1 17-15-0

Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits

Kansas State Florida Atlantic
15-1 Home Record 17-0
4-7 Away Record 11-3
12-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0
5-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0
75 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1
76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9
6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0
8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

