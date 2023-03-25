UConn vs. Gonzaga: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
The No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5) will play in an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup with the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (28-8) on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, airing on TBS starting at 8:49 PM, with the winner heading to the Final Four.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the UConn vs. Gonzaga matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
UConn vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Gonzaga Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-2.5)
|153.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|UConn (-2)
|153.5
|-135
|+115
UConn vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends
- UConn has put together a 24-10-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, 20 out of the Huskies' 34 games have gone over the point total.
- Gonzaga has covered 15 times in 35 matchups with a spread this season.
- Bulldogs games have hit the over 21 out of 35 times this year.
UConn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +500
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+500), UConn is third-best in the country. It is two spots below that, fifth-best, according to computer rankings.
- Sportsbooks have moved the Huskies' national championship odds up from +8000 at the start of the season to +500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 54th-biggest change.
- UConn has a 16.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Gonzaga Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +550
- The Bulldogs have had the 81st-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +900 at the beginning of the season to +550.
- With odds of +550, Gonzaga has been given a 15.4% chance of winning the national championship.
