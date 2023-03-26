The Memphis Grizzlies (46-27) are 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (37-37) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSEX.

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSEX

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -2.5 -

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 42 of the Hawks' 74 games with a set total.

Atlanta has a 34-40-0 record against the spread this year.

The Hawks have been chosen as underdogs in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (35.5%) in those games.

This season, Atlanta has won six of its 18 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Grizzlies vs Hawks Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 0 0% 116.7 234.7 112.3 230.1 230.8 Hawks 0 0% 118 234.7 117.8 230.1 233

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Atlanta has gone 5-5 in its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Hawks have hit the over six times.

Atlanta has performed better against the spread at home (17-19-0) than away (17-21-0) this year.

The Hawks' 118 points per game are 5.7 more points than the 112.3 the Grizzlies allow.

Atlanta is 29-24 against the spread and 33-20 overall when it scores more than 112.3 points.

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 37-36 29-22 33-40 Hawks 34-40 13-9 42-32

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Scoring Insights Grizzlies Hawks 116.7 Points Scored (PG) 118 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 25-9 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-24 29-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 33-20 112.3 Points Allowed (PG) 117.8 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 31-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 22-11 37-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 24-9

