Hawks vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today - March 26
The Atlanta Hawks (37-37) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (46-27) on Sunday, March 26 at State Farm Arena, with the opening tip at 6:00 PM ET.
The Hawks head into this contest after a 143-130 victory against the Pacers on Saturday. In the Hawks' win, John Collins led the way with 21 points (adding two rebounds and three assists).
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|14.0
|3.1
|2.8
|De'Andre Hunter
|SF
|Questionable
|Knee
|15.5
|4.2
|1.4
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Out
|Hamstring
|5.2
|3.9
|1.0
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
Grizzlies Injuries: Steven Adams: Out (Knee), Brandon Clarke: Out For Season (Achilles), Ziaire Williams: Out (Foot), Vince Williams Jr.: Out (Shoulder)
Hawks vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSEX
Hawks Season Insights
- The Hawks score an average of 118.0 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 112.3 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.3 points, Atlanta is 33-20.
- In their past 10 games, the Hawks are posting 124.5 points per game, 6.5 more than their season average (118.0).
- Atlanta hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (25th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 35.6% from deep (20th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 35.5%.
- The Hawks put up 115.1 points per 100 possessions (fifth in league), while allowing 116.4 points per 100 possessions (28th in NBA).
Hawks vs. Grizzlies Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Grizzlies
|-2.5
|247.5
