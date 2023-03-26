The Orlando Magic (31-43) are only 1-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (40-34) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSFL and YES.

Magic vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and YES

BSFL and YES Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 114 - Magic 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 1)

Nets (+ 1) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



With their .541 ATS win percentages this year, both the Magic (40-31-3 ATS) and the Nets (40-34-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

Orlando covers the spread when it is a 1-point favorite or more 37.5% of the time. That's less often than Brooklyn covers as an underdog of 1 or more (57.1%).

Orlando's games have gone over the total 50% of the time this season (37 out of 74), which is more often than Brooklyn's games have (34 out of 74).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Magic are 7-9, while the Nets are 13-22 as moneyline underdogs.

Magic Performance Insights

Orlando has found it difficult to put up points this season, ranking fifth-worst in the league with 111.7 points per game. It has fared better on defense, ranking 17th by giving up 114.3 points per contest.

The Magic haven't posted many dimes this year, ranking fifth-worst in the NBA with 23 assists per game.

The Magic are draining 10.7 three-pointers per game (fifth-worst in NBA), and they sport a 34.7% three-point percentage (24th-ranked).

Orlando has taken 64.3% two-pointers and 35.7% from three-point land this year. Of the team's buckets, 73.7% are two-pointers and 26.3% are three-pointers.

