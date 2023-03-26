Magic vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (31-43) host the Brooklyn Nets (40-34) after winning three home games in a row. The Magic are favored by just 2.5 points in the contest, which tips at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023. The matchup's over/under is 225.5.
Magic vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and YES
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Magic
|-2.5
|225.5
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- In 37 of 74 games this season, Orlando and its opponents have gone over 225.5 points.
- The average total in Orlando's contests this year is 226, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Magic's ATS record is 40-33-0 this season.
- This season, Orlando has won seven out of the 15 games, or 46.7%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, Orlando has won four of its 10 games, or 40%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- The Magic have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Magic vs. Nets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Magic
|37
|50%
|111.7
|225.2
|114.3
|227
|225.4
|Nets
|35
|47.3%
|113.5
|225.2
|112.7
|227
|226.6
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- The Magic have a 4-5 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall over their past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Magic have hit the over seven times.
- In home games, Orlando sports a worse record against the spread (19-17-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (21-16-0).
- The 111.7 points per game the Magic average are only one fewer point than the Nets allow (112.7).
- Orlando is 27-9 against the spread and 22-15 overall when scoring more than 112.7 points.
Magic vs. Nets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Magic
|40-33
|3-7
|37-37
|Nets
|40-34
|18-9
|34-40
Magic vs. Nets Point Insights
|Magic
|Nets
|111.7
|113.5
|26
|19
|27-9
|24-11
|22-15
|25-10
|114.3
|112.7
|17
|11
|27-11
|24-12
|25-14
|27-9
