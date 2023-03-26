The Orlando Magic's (31-43) injury report has just one player listed as they prepare for a Sunday, March 26 game against the Brooklyn Nets (40-34) at Amway Center. The matchup starts at 6:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Magic won on Thursday 111-106 over the Knicks. In the Magic's win, Paolo Banchero led the way with a team-high 21 points (adding six rebounds and four assists).

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jonathan Isaac PF Out Hamstring 5.0 4.0 0.5

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Seth Curry: Out (Personal), Edmond Sumner: Out (Hip), Ben Simmons: Out (Knee), Royce O'Neale: Questionable (Knee)

Magic vs. Nets Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and YES

Magic Season Insights

The 111.7 points per game the Magic score are only 1.0 fewer point than the Nets give up (112.7).

Orlando has a 22-15 record when putting up more than 112.7 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Magic have picked up their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 117.0 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 111.7 they've put up over the course of this season.

Orlando connects on 10.7 three-pointers per game (26th in the league) while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc (24th in the NBA). It is making 2.2 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 12.9 per game while shooting 35.2%.

The Magic rank 27th in the NBA with 109.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 15th in the league defensively with 111.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Magic vs. Nets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Magic -1.5 226

