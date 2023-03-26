How to Watch the Magic vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 26
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Orlando Magic (31-43) will host the Brooklyn Nets (40-34) after winning three straight home games.
Magic vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports
Magic Stats Insights
- This season, the Magic have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 46.3% of shots the Nets' opponents have knocked down.
- Orlando is 22-21 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Nets are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 17th.
- The Magic score only one fewer point per game (111.7) than the Nets give up (112.7).
- Orlando is 22-15 when scoring more than 112.7 points.
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Magic have performed better in home games this season, scoring 114.4 points per game, compared to 108.9 per game away from home.
- Orlando is surrendering 115.2 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 113.4.
- When playing at home, the Magic are making 0.8 more treys per game (11.1) than in away games (10.3). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to in road games (33.2%).
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jonathan Isaac
|Out
|Hamstring
|Franz Wagner
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Jalen Suggs
|Questionable
|Concussion
