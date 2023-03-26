Sunday's contest features the LSU Lady Tigers (31-2) and the Miami Hurricanes (22-12) facing off at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-62 win for heavily favored LSU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 26.

The Hurricanes' last game on Friday ended in a 70-65 win against Villanova.

Miami (FL) vs. LSU Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Miami (FL) vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 75, Miami (FL) 62

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

The Hurricanes' best win this season came against the Indiana Hoosiers, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 2). The Hurricanes brought home the 70-68 win on the road on March 20.

The Hurricanes have seven Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 21st-most in Division I. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 40th-most.

Miami (FL) has five wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 36th-most in the country.

The Lady Tigers have the most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (seven).

Miami (FL) 2022-23 Best Wins

70-68 on the road over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 20

77-66 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 8

70-65 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 24

62-58 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on January 5

86-82 at home over Florida State (No. 28) on February 9

Miami (FL) Performance Insights