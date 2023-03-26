An Elite Eight matchup features the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (29-8) playing as 4.5-point favorites against the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (28-7) on Sunday at T-Mobile Center. The NCAA Tournament contest starts at 5:05 PM on CBS. The matchup's over/under is 149.5.

Miami (FL) vs. Texas Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -4.5 149.5

Hurricanes Betting Records & Stats

Miami (FL) has combined with its opponents to score more than 149.5 points in 16 of 31 games this season.

The average total for Miami (FL)'s games this season has been 151, 1.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Miami (FL) has compiled a 17-11-0 record against the spread.

Miami (FL) has been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and has walked away with the win five times (55.6%) in those games.

The Hurricanes have a record of 4-1 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami (FL) has a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Miami (FL) vs. Texas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 13 38.2% 77.9 157.3 67.3 139 142.1 Miami (FL) 16 51.6% 79.4 157.3 71.7 139 147

Additional Miami (FL) Insights & Trends

Miami (FL) has gone 8-2 in its past 10 games, with a 6-3 record against the spread during that span.

Five of the Hurricanes' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Hurricanes put up 12.1 more points per game (79.4) than the Longhorns allow (67.3).

Miami (FL) is 13-8 against the spread and 21-5 overall when it scores more than 67.3 points.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 18-16-0 9-10 16-18-0 Miami (FL) 17-11-0 3-0 14-17-0

Miami (FL) vs. Texas Home/Away Splits

Texas Miami (FL) 17-1 Home Record 16-1 4-6 Away Record 7-4 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

