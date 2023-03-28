Clint Capela Player Prop Bets: Hawks vs. Cavaliers - March 28
Clint Capela plus his Atlanta Hawks teammates match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.
If you'd like to place a bet on Capela's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|10.5
|12.1
|12.2
|Rebounds
|12.5
|11.2
|11.0
|Assists
|--
|0.9
|1.0
|PRA
|23.5
|24.2
|24.2
|PR
|22.5
|23.3
|23.2
Looking to bet on one or more of Clint Capela's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Clint Capela Insights vs. the Cavaliers
- Capela has taken 8.4 shots per game this season and made 5.5 per game, which account for 7.1% and 9.6%, respectively, of his team's total.
- Capela's opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 98.6 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.5 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.
- The Cavaliers allow 106.5 points per game, best in the league.
- Giving up 40.8 rebounds per game, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the league.
- In terms of assists, the Cavaliers are No. 1 in the league, conceding 23 per game.
Clint Capela vs. the Cavaliers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/24/2023
|21
|10
|4
|2
|0
|3
|0
|11/21/2022
|27
|4
|12
|3
|0
|2
|2
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Capela or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.