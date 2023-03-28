Franz Wagner and his Orlando Magic teammates will take the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 119-106 win over the Nets, Wagner totaled 19 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals.

With prop bets available for Wagner, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 18.7 18.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 5.3 Assists 3.5 3.6 4.8 PRA 25.5 26.4 28.6 PR 21.5 22.8 23.8 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.2



Franz Wagner Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Wagner is responsible for taking 16.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.0 per game.

He's attempted 4.5 threes per game, or 14.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Magic rank 18th in possessions per game with 102.1. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 104.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Grizzlies have conceded 112.4 points per contest, which is seventh-best in the league.

Allowing 44.5 rebounds per contest, the Grizzlies are the 21st-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies are ranked 25th in the league, giving up 26.2 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are ranked 23rd in the NBA, giving up 12.7 makes per game.

Franz Wagner vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/5/2023 38 22 2 3 2 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.