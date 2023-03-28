The Carolina Hurricanes (47-16-9) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (42-26-6, losers of four in a row) at PNC Arena. The game on Tuesday, March 28 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, BSSO, and BSSUN.

Over the last 10 contests, the Lightning have put up a 4-5-1 record after putting up 27 total goals (five power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that span, for a success rate of 16.1%). Their opponents have scored a combined 30 goals in those games.

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which team will take home the victory in Tuesday's hockey action.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Tuesday

Our model for this game expects a final score of Hurricanes 4, Lightning 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-135)

Hurricanes (-135) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.8)

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have a 8-6-14 record in overtime games this season and a 42-26-6 overall record.

In the 19 games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 22 points.

This season the Lightning scored only one goal in nine games and they've earned two points (1-8-0) in those contests.

Tampa Bay failed to win all 10 games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Lightning have scored three or more goals in 53 games, earning 87 points from those contests.

This season, Tampa Bay has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 31 games and picked up 37 points with a record of 17-11-3.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Tampa Bay has posted a record of 25-12-4 (54 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents 32 times this season, and earned 34 points in those games.

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 13th 3.29 Goals Scored 3.38 10th 2nd 2.57 Goals Allowed 3.08 13th 3rd 34.8 Shots 32 13th 1st 26.2 Shots Allowed 31.2 15th 18th 20.9% Power Play % 25% 5th 2nd 83.8% Penalty Kill % 79.5% 15th

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSSO, and BSSUN

ESPN+, TVAS, BSSO, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

