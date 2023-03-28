How to Watch the Lightning vs. Hurricanes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 28
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, March 28, with the Lightning having lost four consecutive games.
Check out the Hurricanes-Lightning game on ESPN+, TVAS, BSSO, and BSSUN.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSSO, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Lightning vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/5/2023
|Hurricanes
|Lightning
|6-0 CAR
|11/3/2022
|Lightning
|Hurricanes
|4-3 (F/SO) CAR
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning have conceded 228 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 13th in the league.
- The Lightning are eighth in the NHL in scoring (250 goals, 3.4 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Lightning have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that span.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|74
|29
|72
|101
|84
|51
|100%
|Brayden Point
|74
|44
|38
|82
|40
|47
|50.9%
|Steven Stamkos
|73
|30
|44
|74
|51
|25
|54%
|Brandon Hagel
|74
|27
|32
|59
|42
|85
|28.8%
|Alex Killorn
|74
|22
|33
|55
|52
|37
|100%
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, giving up 185 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
- The Hurricanes rank 15th in the NHL with 237 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that stretch.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|72
|27
|41
|68
|57
|38
|45.4%
|Sebastian Aho
|65
|33
|30
|63
|53
|53
|51.6%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Brent Burns
|72
|13
|40
|53
|47
|48
|100%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|65
|12
|26
|38
|50
|28
|-
