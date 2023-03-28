Magic vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Orlando Magic (32-43) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (47-27) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 as 7.5-point underdogs. The Grizzlies have won six games in a row. The matchup has an over/under set at 231.5 points.
Magic vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and BSFL
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-7.5
|231.5
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- Orlando has combined with its opponent to score more than 231.5 points in 29 of 75 games this season.
- The average over/under for Orlando's outings this season is 225.9, 5.6 fewer points than this game's point total.
- So far this year, Orlando has put together a 41-33-0 record against the spread.
- The Magic have been victorious in 24, or 41.4%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Orlando has won eight of its 23 games, or 34.8%, when it is the underdog by at least +240 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Orlando has a 29.4% chance of pulling out a win.
Magic vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|34
|45.9%
|116.8
|228.6
|112.4
|226.6
|231
|Magic
|29
|38.7%
|111.8
|228.6
|114.2
|226.6
|225.4
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- Orlando is 5-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests.
- Six of the Magic's past 10 games have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Orlando has had better results away (21-16-0) than at home (20-17-0).
- The Magic put up an average of 111.8 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 112.4 the Grizzlies give up.
- Orlando has put together a 28-9 ATS record and a 23-15 overall record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.
Magic vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|38-36
|12-13
|33-41
|Magic
|41-33
|18-10
|37-38
Magic vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Magic
|116.8
|111.8
|7
|26
|28-13
|28-9
|35-6
|23-15
|112.4
|114.2
|7
|17
|27-10
|33-13
|30-7
|28-19
