Onyeka Okongwu Player Prop Bets: Hawks vs. Cavaliers - March 28
Onyeka Okongwu and his Atlanta Hawks teammates match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Let's dive into the prop bets available for Okongwu, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|8.5
|9.7
|12.2
|Rebounds
|6.5
|7.2
|7.6
|Assists
|--
|1.0
|1.2
|PRA
|--
|17.9
|21
|PR
|15.5
|16.9
|19.8
Looking to bet on one or more of Onyeka Okongwu's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Onyeka Okongwu Insights vs. the Cavaliers
- Okongwu is responsible for attempting 6.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.2 per game.
- Okongwu's opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 98.6 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.5 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.
- On defense, the Cavaliers have given up 106.5 points per game, which is the best in the league.
- The Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 40.8 rebounds per contest.
- The Cavaliers allow 23 assists per game, best in the league.
Onyeka Okongwu vs. the Cavaliers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/24/2023
|25
|13
|11
|2
|0
|3
|2
|11/21/2022
|20
|18
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Okongwu or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.