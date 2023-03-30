The Washington Capitals (34-32-9), losers of three road games in a row, visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (43-26-6) at Amalie Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and NBCS-DC.

Lightning vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and NBCS-DC

ESPN+, BSSUN, and NBCS-DC Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-190) Capitals (+160) 6

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have gone 37-21 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Tampa Bay has a 21-6 record (winning 77.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Lightning a 65.5% chance to win.

Tampa Bay's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 48 times.

Lightning vs. Capitals Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 254 (6th) Goals 235 (18th) 228 (13th) Goals Allowed 229 (14th) 64 (3rd) Power Play Goals 50 (15th) 48 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 35 (1st)

Lightning Advanced Stats

Four of Tampa Bay's last 10 games hit the over.

The Lightning have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 higher than this matchup's over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Lightning have scored 1.7 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Lightning's 254 goals this season make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.

The Lightning are ranked 13th in league play in goals against this season, having conceded 228 total goals (3.0 per game).

With a +26 goal differential, they're ranked 10th-best in the NHL.

