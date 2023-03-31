Dejounte Murray and his Atlanta Hawks teammates will match up versus the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Murray, in his previous game (March 28 win against the Cavaliers) posted 29 points, five assists and two steals.

With prop bets in place for Murray, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 20.5 17.5 Rebounds 4.5 5.3 4.5 Assists 5.5 6.1 7.0 PRA 30.5 31.9 29 PR 25.5 25.8 22 3PM 1.5 1.9 0.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Dejounte Murray's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Nets

Murray is responsible for attempting 17.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.0 per game.

He's attempted 5.4 threes per game, or 16.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Hawks rank 15th in possessions per game with 102.6. His opponents, the Nets, have the slowest tempo with 99.1 possessions per contest.

The Nets give up 112.8 points per contest, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Nets have given up 45.0 rebounds per contest, which puts them 25th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Nets have given up 23.3 per contest, third in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nets are ranked ninth in the league, giving up 12.0 makes per game.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 33 28 3 4 4 0 1 12/28/2022 40 24 9 8 1 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Murray or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.