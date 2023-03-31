Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic match up versus the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

In a 113-108 loss to the Grizzlies (his last game) Wagner produced 25 points and two steals.

In this article we will look at Wagner's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 18.8 18.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 5.3 Assists 3.5 3.6 4.5 PRA 25.5 26.5 28.7 PR 22.5 22.9 24.2 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.6



Franz Wagner Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Franz Wagner has made 6.9 field goals per game, which adds up to 16.7% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.7 threes per game, or 15.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Wagner's Magic average 102.3 possessions per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams, while the Wizards are one of the league's slowest with 101.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Wizards are ranked 16th in the league, allowing 113.8 points per contest.

On the boards, the Wizards have allowed 42.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 11th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Wizards have given up 24.5 per game, seventh in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Wizards have allowed 11.9 makes per game, seventh in the NBA.

Franz Wagner vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 39 20 4 6 2 0 1 1/21/2023 27 20 4 1 1 0 0 12/30/2022 38 28 4 8 1 0 2

