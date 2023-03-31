The Washington Wizards (34-42) host the Orlando Magic (32-44) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Capital One Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023. The Wizards are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup's over/under is set at 224.5.

Magic vs. Wizards Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: NBCS-DC and BSFL
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Wizards -1.5 224.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

  • Orlando has played 39 games this season that have had more than 224.5 combined points scored.
  • Orlando's games this year have had a 225.9-point total on average, 1.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Orlando has a 42-33-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Magic have come away with 24 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Orlando has a record of 22-33, a 40% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +100 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Orlando has a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Magic vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Wizards vs Magic Total Facts
Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Wizards 39 51.3% 113.1 224.8 113.8 228 225.9
Magic 39 51.3% 111.7 224.8 114.2 228 225.4

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

  • Orlando has a 6-3 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Magic have hit the over five times.
  • Orlando's winning percentage against the spread at home is .526 (20-17-0). On the road, it is .579 (22-16-0).
  • The Magic's 111.7 points per game are only 2.1 fewer points than the 113.8 the Wizards give up to opponents.
  • Orlando has put together a 22-8 ATS record and a 19-12 overall record in games it scores more than 113.8 points.

Magic vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Wizards and Magic Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Wizards 36-39 13-14 39-37
Magic 42-33 36-23 37-39

Magic vs. Wizards Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Wizards Magic
113.1
Points Scored (PG)
 111.7
22
NBA Rank (PPG)
 26
23-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 22-8
22-13
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 19-12
113.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 114.2
16
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 17
25-5
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 29-11
26-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 26-15

