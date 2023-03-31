Magic vs. Wizards: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Washington Wizards (34-42) host the Orlando Magic (32-44) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Capital One Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023. The Wizards are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup's over/under is set at 224.5.
Magic vs. Wizards Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: NBCS-DC and BSFL
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Wizards
|-1.5
|224.5
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- Orlando has played 39 games this season that have had more than 224.5 combined points scored.
- Orlando's games this year have had a 225.9-point total on average, 1.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Orlando has a 42-33-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Magic have come away with 24 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Orlando has a record of 22-33, a 40% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +100 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Orlando has a 50% chance of pulling out a win.
Magic vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Wizards
|39
|51.3%
|113.1
|224.8
|113.8
|228
|225.9
|Magic
|39
|51.3%
|111.7
|224.8
|114.2
|228
|225.4
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- Orlando has a 6-3 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Magic have hit the over five times.
- Orlando's winning percentage against the spread at home is .526 (20-17-0). On the road, it is .579 (22-16-0).
- The Magic's 111.7 points per game are only 2.1 fewer points than the 113.8 the Wizards give up to opponents.
- Orlando has put together a 22-8 ATS record and a 19-12 overall record in games it scores more than 113.8 points.
Magic vs. Wizards Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wizards
|36-39
|13-14
|39-37
|Magic
|42-33
|36-23
|37-39
Magic vs. Wizards Point Insights
|Wizards
|Magic
|113.1
|111.7
|22
|26
|23-12
|22-8
|22-13
|19-12
|113.8
|114.2
|16
|17
|25-5
|29-11
|26-4
|26-15
