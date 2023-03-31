The Orlando Magic (32-44) visit the Washington Wizards (34-42) in a matchup of Southeast Division rivals at Capital One Arena on March 31, 2023. This is the fourth matchup between the teams this season.

Magic vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Bally Sports

Magic Stats Insights

This season, the Magic have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Wizards' opponents have made.

Orlando is 21-17 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

The Magic are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 14th.

The Magic put up only 2.1 fewer points per game (111.7) than the Wizards give up (113.8).

Orlando has a 19-12 record when scoring more than 113.8 points.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

The Magic are averaging 114.5 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 5.6 more points than they're averaging in road games (108.9).

Orlando is giving up 114.9 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 113.4.

In home games, the Magic are draining 0.6 more treys per game (11) than when playing on the road (10.4). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to in away games (33%).

Magic Injuries