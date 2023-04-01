The 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will see Ben Martin as part of the field in San Antonio, Texas from March 30 - April 2, up against the par-72, 7,438-yard course, with a purse of $8,900,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Martin at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Ben Martin Insights

Martin has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Martin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Martin has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Martin has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average three times.

Martin will look to prolong his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 41 -5 280 0 15 1 2 $963,014

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

In his past four appearances at this event, Martin has had an average finishing position of 47th.

Martin has made the cut three times in his previous four entries in this event.

Martin finished 63rd in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,438 yards, 144 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have carded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -2.

The average course Martin has played in the past year has been 173 yards shorter than the 7,438 yards TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Martin's Last Time Out

Martin was in the 82nd percentile on par 3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 91st percentile on par 4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, averaging 3.88 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Martin was better than 57% of the competitors (averaging 4.56 strokes).

Martin shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Martin carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.7).

Martin's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were more than the field average of 4.6.

At that last competition, Martin's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 5.2).

Martin ended the Corales Puntacana Championship with a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.9 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Corales Puntacana Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Martin finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

