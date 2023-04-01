Eddie Rosario is back in the lineup for the Atlanta Braves and will face Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals April 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate (2022)

  • Rosario hit .212 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.
  • In 37 of 84 games last season (44.0%) Rosario got at least one hit, and in 13 of those contests (15.5%) he picked up more than one.
  • He hit a home run in 6.0% of his games last season (84 in all), going deep in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Rosario picked up an RBI in 16 of 84 games last year, with multiple RBIs in three of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • In 25 of 84 games last season (29.8%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
43 GP 37
.176 AVG .252
.225 OBP .297
.305 SLG .353
8 XBH 10
4 HR 1
14 RBI 10
41/9 K/BB 27/8
1 SB 2
Home Away
45 GP 39
16 (35.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (53.8%)
5 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (20.5%)
14 (31.1%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (28.2%)
4 (8.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.6%)
10 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (15.4%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
  • Gray starts for the first time this season for the Nationals.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the 25-year-old right-hander started the game and went six innings against the Atlanta Braves.
  • In 28 games last season he put together a 7-10 record and had a 5.02 ERA and a 1.359 WHIP.
