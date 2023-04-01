The No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (31-6) and No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (35-3) will both look to claim a spot in the NCAA Tournament national championship game when they square off in the Final Four on Saturday at NRG Stadium, starting at 6:09 PM, airing on CBS.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 6:09 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 6:09 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: CBS

Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic has covered 24 times in 35 games with a spread this season.

The Owls have been an underdog by 2 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

San Diego State is 19-16-1 ATS this season.

So far this season, 14 out of the Aztecs' 36 games have hit the over.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +650

+650 Florida Atlantic's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 13.3%.

