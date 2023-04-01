Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Final Four
The San Diego State Aztecs (31-6) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (35-3) will play for a spot in the championship game of the NCAA Tournmanet on Saturday. San Diego State is favored by 1.5 points in the Final Four matchup, which begins at 6:09 PM on CBS from NRG Stadium. The point total in the matchup is 131.5.
Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Time: 6:09 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Houston, Texas
- Venue: NRG Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|San Diego State
|-1.5
|131.5
Owls Betting Records & Stats
- Florida Atlantic has played 23 games this season that have gone over 131.5 combined points scored.
- Florida Atlantic has a 143.1-point average over/under in its contests this season, 11.6 more points than this game's point total.
- Florida Atlantic's ATS record is 22-11-0 this season.
- Florida Atlantic has come away with six wins in the eight contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.
- The Owls have entered six games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 5-1 in those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida Atlantic has a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 131.5
|% of Games Over 131.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|San Diego State
|18
|52.9%
|71.5
|149.5
|62.9
|128
|138.1
|Florida Atlantic
|23
|69.7%
|78
|149.5
|65.1
|128
|142
Additional Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends
- Florida Atlantic is 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall over its last 10 games.
- The Owls have gone over the total in four of their past 10 contests.
- The Owls score 15.1 more points per game (78) than the Aztecs allow their opponents to score (62.9).
- When it scores more than 62.9 points, Florida Atlantic is 16-10 against the spread and 27-3 overall.
San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|San Diego State
|19-15-0
|16-13
|13-21-0
|Florida Atlantic
|22-11-0
|6-2
|18-15-0
Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits
|San Diego State
|Florida Atlantic
|15-1
|Home Record
|17-0
|8-2
|Away Record
|11-3
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|75.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.1
|68.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.9
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
