The San Diego State Aztecs (31-6) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (35-3) will play for a spot in the championship game of the NCAA Tournmanet on Saturday. San Diego State is favored by 1.5 points in the Final Four matchup, which begins at 6:09 PM on CBS from NRG Stadium. The point total in the matchup is 131.5.

Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 6:09 PM ET

6:09 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Diego State -1.5 131.5

Owls Betting Records & Stats

Florida Atlantic has played 23 games this season that have gone over 131.5 combined points scored.

Florida Atlantic has a 143.1-point average over/under in its contests this season, 11.6 more points than this game's point total.

Florida Atlantic's ATS record is 22-11-0 this season.

Florida Atlantic has come away with six wins in the eight contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Owls have entered six games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 5-1 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida Atlantic has a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Diego State 18 52.9% 71.5 149.5 62.9 128 138.1 Florida Atlantic 23 69.7% 78 149.5 65.1 128 142

Additional Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends

Florida Atlantic is 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall over its last 10 games.

The Owls have gone over the total in four of their past 10 contests.

The Owls score 15.1 more points per game (78) than the Aztecs allow their opponents to score (62.9).

When it scores more than 62.9 points, Florida Atlantic is 16-10 against the spread and 27-3 overall.

San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Diego State 19-15-0 16-13 13-21-0 Florida Atlantic 22-11-0 6-2 18-15-0

Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits

San Diego State Florida Atlantic 15-1 Home Record 17-0 8-2 Away Record 11-3 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

