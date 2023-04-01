Garrick Higgo is in 63rd place, with a score of +3, heading into the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

Looking to wager on Garrick Higgo at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Garrick Higgo Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Higgo has shot below par six times, while also posting 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 17 rounds, Higgo has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five appearances, Higgo has had an average finish of 49th.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five appearances.

Higgo has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Higgo has qualified for the weekend in three consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 34 -5 275 0 11 1 1 $1.2M

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Higgo has not finished inside the top 20 in his past two appearances at this event.

Higgo has made the cut one time in his previous two entries in this event.

The most recent time Higgo played this event was in 2023, and he finished 63rd.

This course is set up to play at 7,438 yards, 144 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Courses that Higgo has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,264 yards, 174 yards shorter than the 7,438-yard TPC San Antonio (Oaks) this week.

Higgo's Last Time Out

Higgo was somewhat mediocre over the 20 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, averaging 3.10 strokes to finish in the 59th percentile of the field.

His 4.11-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Valspar Championship placed him in the 52nd percentile.

Higgo shot better than only 23% of the field at the Valspar Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.75.

Higgo carded a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Higgo had four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.4).

Higgo's four birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at the Valspar Championship were more than the field average (3.3).

In that last outing, Higgo's par-4 showing (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 6.0).

Higgo finished the Valspar Championship recording a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.3 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Higgo carded five bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.3.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Higgo's performance prior to the 2023 Valero Texas Open.

