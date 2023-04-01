The Tampa Bay Lightning (44-26-6) square off against the New York Islanders (39-28-9) at Amalie Arena on Saturday, April 1 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUNX, and MSGSN. The Lightning took down the Washington Capitals 5-1 in their last game, while the Islanders are coming off a 2-1 shootout win over the Washington Capitals.

Over the last 10 contests, the Lightning are 5-5-0 while scoring 30 total goals (five power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 17.9%). They have given up 26 goals.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will win the game in Saturday's hockey action.

Lightning vs. Islanders Predictions for Saturday

Our projections model for this contest expects a final score of Lightning 4, Islanders 2.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-150)

Lightning (-150) Total Pick: Over (5.5)

Over (5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lightning (-1.1)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have finished 8-6-14 in overtime games as part of an overall record of 44-26-6.

Tampa Bay has 22 points (9-6-4) in the 19 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the nine games this season the Lightning registered only one goal, they've finished 1-8-0 (two points).

Tampa Bay has lost all 10 games this season when it scored two goals.

The Lightning are 43-7-5 in the 55 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 91 points).

In the 32 games when Tampa Bay has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 18-11-3 to record 39 points.

When it has outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 26-12-4 (56 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents in 33 games, going 17-14-2 to record 36 points.

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 8th 3.41 Goals Scored 2.96 22nd 13th 3.01 Goals Allowed 2.66 4th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.6 19th 15th 31.2 Shots Allowed 31.2 15th 5th 25.1% Power Play % 15.9% 32nd 15th 80% Penalty Kill % 82% 8th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Lightning vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUNX, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSUNX, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.