The UConn Huskies (29-8) and Miami Hurricanes (29-7) will square off on Saturday for a spot in the NCAA Tournament national championship game. This Final Four showdown tips at 8:49 PM at NRG Stadium (airing on CBS).

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

Miami (FL) vs. UConn Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET
Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: CBS

Miami (FL) vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Miami (FL) vs. UConn Betting Trends

Miami (FL) is 21-14-0 ATS this year.

The Hurricanes have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread each time.

UConn is 25-10-0 ATS this season.

In the Huskies' 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +475

+475 The Hurricanes were +10000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +475, which is the 53rd-biggest change in the country.

With odds of +475, Miami (FL) has been given a 17.4% chance of winning the national championship.

