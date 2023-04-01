The UConn Huskies (29-8) and Miami Hurricanes (29-7) will square off on Saturday for a spot in the NCAA Tournament national championship game. This Final Four showdown tips at 8:49 PM at NRG Stadium (airing on CBS).

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

Miami (FL) vs. UConn Game Info

  • When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET
  • Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Miami (FL) vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline Miami (FL) Moneyline
BetMGM UConn (-5.5) 149.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UConn (-5.5) 149.5 -240 +200 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet UConn (-5.5) 149.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Miami (FL) vs. UConn Betting Trends

  • Miami (FL) is 21-14-0 ATS this year.
  • The Hurricanes have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread each time.
  • UConn is 25-10-0 ATS this season.
  • In the Huskies' 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +475
  • The Hurricanes were +10000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +475, which is the 53rd-biggest change in the country.
  • With odds of +475, Miami (FL) has been given a 17.4% chance of winning the national championship.

