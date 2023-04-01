The field for the 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas will feature Si Woo Kim. The par-72 course spans 7,438 yards and the purse is $8,900,000.00 for the tournament, running from March 30 - April 2.

Si Woo Kim Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Kim has shot better than par eight times, while also carding 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 18 rounds.

Kim has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Kim's average finish has been 29th.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Kim has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 31 -4 280 1 20 1 2 $3.3M

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Kim has one top-five finish in his past six appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 21st.

Kim made the cut in five of his past six entries in this event.

Kim finished 13th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,294 yards, shorter than the 7,438-yard length for this tournament.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has a recent scoring average of -2.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) checks in at 7,438 yards, 121 yards longer than the average course Kim has played in the past year (7,317 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was good on the 16 par-3 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 96th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which placed him in the 60th percentile among all competitors.

Kim shot better than 48% of the competitors at THE PLAYERS Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.67.

Kim carded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Kim carded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.7).

Kim had more birdies or better (seven) than the field average of 5.1 on the 40 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship.

In that last competition, Kim's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 7.1).

Kim finished THE PLAYERS Championship recording a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.1 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Kim had three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.3.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards

