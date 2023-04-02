The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Austin Riley At The Plate (2022)

Riley notched 168 hits and slugged .528.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action last season, his batting average ranked 38th, his on-base percentage ranked 35th, and he was eighth in the league in slugging.

In 64.4% of his 163 games last season, Riley got a hit. He also had 50 multi-hit games in 2022.

He hit a long ball in 22.7% of his games last year (37 of 163), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Riley picked up an RBI in 59 out of 163 games last season (36.2%), with more than one RBI in 22 of them (13.5%).

He scored a run in 46.0% of his 163 games last year, with two or more runs in 9.2% of those games (15).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 80 GP 79 .297 AVG .249 .363 OBP .338 .601 SLG .456 45 XBH 34 24 HR 14 49 RBI 44 89/27 K/BB 79/31 1 SB 1 Home Away 82 GP 81 58 (70.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (58.0%) 26 (31.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (29.6%) 42 (51.2%) Games w/1+ Run 33 (40.7%) 24 (29.3%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (16.0%) 33 (40.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 26 (32.1%)

