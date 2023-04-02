The Atlanta Hawks, with Clint Capela, hit the court versus the Dallas Mavericks at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game, a 124-107 loss versus the Nets, Capela had six points and six rebounds.

With prop bets in place for Capela, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.0 11.9 Rebounds 11.5 11.1 11.3 Assists -- 0.9 1.1 PRA 23.5 24 24.3 PR 22.5 23.1 23.2



Clint Capela Insights vs. the Mavericks

Capela is responsible for taking 7.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.4 per game.

Capela's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 17th in possessions per game with 102.5.

The Mavericks allow 113.5 points per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Mavericks are 18th in the league, conceding 44.1 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Mavericks are ranked eighth in the league, giving up 24.7 per contest.

Clint Capela vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 23 16 6 0 0 1 1

