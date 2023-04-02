Cole Anthony and his Orlando Magic teammates will face the Detroit Pistons on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 116-109 win against the Wizards, Anthony put up 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Anthony, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Cole Anthony Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.9 16.3 Rebounds 5.5 4.7 6.0 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.3 PRA 23.5 21.5 25.6 PR 19.5 17.6 22.3 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.7



Cole Anthony Insights vs. the Pistons

Anthony is responsible for attempting 8.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.1 per game.

He's knocked down 1.2 threes per game, or 8.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Magic rank 18th in possessions per game with 102.3. His opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 102.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pistons are 27th in the league, giving up 118.6 points per game.

The Pistons allow 45.0 rebounds per contest, ranking 25th in the NBA.

Allowing 25.6 assists per contest, the Pistons are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Pistons concede 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, seventh-ranked in the league.

Cole Anthony vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 18 15 4 4 3 0 0 12/28/2022 28 8 5 6 0 2 1

