Gary Harris plus his Orlando Magic teammates take on the Detroit Pistons at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Harris, in his most recent game (March 31 win against the Wizards) posted two blocks.

Now let's break down Harris' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Gary Harris Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.4 7.9 Rebounds -- 2.0 1.3 Assists -- 1.2 1.3 PRA -- 11.6 10.5 PR 10.5 10.4 9.2 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.3



Gary Harris Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 4.5% of the Magic's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.5 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 11.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Harris' opponents, the Pistons, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.5 possessions per game, while his Magic average 102.3 per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Pistons are ranked 27th in the NBA, giving up 118.6 points per contest.

On the boards, the Pistons have given up 45 rebounds per contest, which puts them 25th in the NBA.

The Pistons are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 25.6 assists per game.

The Pistons are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Gary Harris vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 28 12 0 2 4 0 2 12/28/2022 22 7 0 0 1 0 0

