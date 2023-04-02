When the Atlanta Hawks (38-39) and Dallas Mavericks (37-41) face off at State Farm Arena on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, Dejounte Murray and Luka Doncic will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Sunday, April 2

Sunday, April 2 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Hawks' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Hawks fell to the Nets on Friday, 124-107. Their top scorer was Murray with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dejounte Murray 21 5 5 2 0 1 Saddiq Bey 16 7 2 2 0 2 Onyeka Okongwu 12 6 0 0 2 0

Hawks Players to Watch

Murray puts up 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Clint Capela posts a team-best 11.1 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 12 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 64.9% from the field (fifth in NBA).

Onyeka Okongwu posts 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 64.6% from the floor (sixth in league).

John Collins posts 12.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 50.6% from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 23.7 3 8.9 0.5 0 2 Clint Capela 11.9 11.3 1.1 0.6 1.2 0 Onyeka Okongwu 14.2 7.9 0.8 0.7 1.8 0 Dejounte Murray 14 3.5 5.4 1.3 0.1 0.6 John Collins 13.1 5.9 1.5 0.3 0.5 1.3

