The national championship will be decided when the Iowa Hawkeyes (31-6) and LSU Lady Tigers (33-2) play in the final game of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday at American Airlines Center, tipping off at 3:30 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Iowa vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Tigers put up an average of 81.7 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 70.9 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
  • LSU has put together a 23-0 record in games it scores more than 70.9 points.
  • Iowa has a 19-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.7 points.
  • The Hawkeyes put up 87.3 points per game, 30.1 more points than the 57.2 the Lady Tigers give up.
  • Iowa is 23-6 when scoring more than 57.2 points.
  • LSU is 27-0 when giving up fewer than 87.3 points.
  • The Hawkeyes shoot 51.1% from the field, 15.5% higher than the Lady Tigers concede defensively.
  • The Lady Tigers' 46.1 shooting percentage from the field is 6.4 higher than the Hawkeyes have given up.

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/24/2023 Colorado W 87-77 Climate Pledge Arena
3/26/2023 Louisville W 97-83 Climate Pledge Arena
3/31/2023 South Carolina W 77-73 American Airlines Center
4/2/2023 LSU - American Airlines Center

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/24/2023 Utah W 66-63 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/26/2023 Miami (FL) W 54-42 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/31/2023 Virginia Tech W 79-72 American Airlines Center
4/2/2023 Iowa - American Airlines Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.