The Detroit Pistons (16-61) will attempt to stop an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (33-44) on April 2, 2023 at Amway Center.

Magic vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (48.8%).

In games Orlando shoots higher than 48.8% from the field, it is 20-10 overall.

The Magic are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 20th.

The 111.8 points per game the Magic average are 6.8 fewer points than the Pistons give up (118.6).

When Orlando scores more than 118.6 points, it is 12-7.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Magic are putting up 5.4 more points per game (114.5) than they are on the road (109.1).

Orlando surrenders 114.9 points per game when playing at home, compared to 113.3 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, the Magic have fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 11 threes per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 33% three-point percentage in away games.

Magic Injuries