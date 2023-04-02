Markelle Fultz and the rest of the Orlando Magic will be hitting the court versus the Detroit Pistons on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

In a 116-109 win over the Wizards (his most recent action) Fultz posted 25 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Fultz, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Markelle Fultz Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 14.1 16.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.3 Assists 6.5 5.7 6.8 PRA 26.5 23.9 27.4 PR 19.5 18.2 20.6 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.4



Markelle Fultz Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, Markelle Fultz has made 5.8 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 10.4% of his team's total makes.

The Magic rank 18th in possessions per game with 102.3. His opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 102.5 possessions per contest.

The Pistons give up 118.6 points per game, 27th-ranked in the league.

Allowing 45 rebounds per game, the Pistons are the 25th-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 25.6 assists per contest, the Pistons are the 14th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pistons are ranked seventh in the league, conceding 11.9 makes per contest.

Markelle Fultz vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 30 14 2 8 1 1 2 12/28/2022 28 6 7 9 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.