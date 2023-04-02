On Sunday, Travis d'Arnaud (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate (2022)

  • d'Arnaud hit .268 with 25 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 19 walks.
  • d'Arnaud got a base hit in 75 out of 111 games last year (67.6%), with multiple hits in 31 of those games (27.9%).
  • He hit a home run in 18 of 111 games in 2022 (16.2%), including 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • d'Arnaud picked up an RBI in 39 games last year out of 111 (35.1%), including multiple RBIs in 12.6% of those games (14 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..
  • He scored a run in 50 of his 111 games a year ago (45.0%), with two or more runs scored nine times (8.1%).

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
56 GP 51
.268 AVG .268
.329 OBP .310
.455 SLG .490
22 XBH 22
7 HR 11
29 RBI 31
49/12 K/BB 41/7
0 SB 0
58 GP 53
40 (69.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (66.0%)
14 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (32.1%)
26 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (45.3%)
7 (12.1%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (20.8%)
21 (36.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (34.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in the big leagues.
  • The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.01).
  • Nationals pitchers combined to surrender 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
  • Gore starts for the first time this season for the Nationals.
  • When he last appeared on Monday, July 25, the 24-year-old southpaw pitched in relief and went 1 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers.
  • In his 16 appearances last season he put together a 4-4 record, had a 4.50 ERA, and a 1.471 WHIP.
