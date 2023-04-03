The Atlanta Braves (2-1) will look to Austin Riley for a charge when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals (2-1) in an early-season matchup at Busch Stadium on Monday, April 3. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET.

The Cardinals are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Braves (-130). The total for the contest is set at 8 runs.

Braves vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Jake Woodford - STL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves won 88, or 67.7%, of the 130 games they played as favorites last season.

Last season, the Braves won 81 of their 114 games, or 71.1%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Braves averaged 1.5 home runs per game when playing away from home last season (118 total in road contests).

Atlanta slugged .435 with 3.5 extra-base hits per game away from home.

The Cardinals were underdogs in 65 games last season and came away with the win 28 times (43.1%) in those contests.

Last year, the Cardinals won 14 of 43 games when listed as at least +110 on the moneyline.

St. Louis hit 98 homers at home last season (1.2 per game).

The Cardinals had a .421 slugging percentage and averaged three extra-base hits per game at home.

Braves vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Michael Harris II 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+170) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +750 2nd 1st

