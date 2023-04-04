The Orlando Magic (34-44) are underdogs (by 5 points) to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (49-30) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSOH

BSFL and BSOH Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 113 - Magic 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 5)

Magic (+ 5) Pick OU: Over (222)



The Magic (44-31-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.2% of the time, 3.2% more often than the Cavaliers (42-36-1) this year.

As a 5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Cleveland is 20-9-1 against the spread compared to the 25-13-3 ATS record Orlando puts up as a 5-point underdog.

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the point total 49.4% of the time this season (39 out of 79). That's less often than Orlando and its opponents have (39 out of 78).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Cavaliers are 46-16, while the Magic are 24-35 as moneyline underdogs.

Magic Performance Insights

Offensively, Orlando is the fifth-worst squad in the NBA (112 points per game). Defensively, it is 16th (113.9 points conceded per game).

At 23.3 assists per game, the Magic are fifth-worst in the NBA.

Beyond the arc, the Magic are fifth-worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.7). They are ranked 24th in 3-point percentage at 34.8%.

In 2022-23, Orlando has attempted 35.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 64.3% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 26.3% of Orlando's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 73.7% have been 2-pointers.

