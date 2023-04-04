The injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (39-39) heading into their game against the Chicago Bulls (38-40) currently has two players on it. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 4 from United Center.

The Hawks are coming off of a 132-130 OT win against the Mavericks in their most recent outing on Sunday. Dejounte Murray totaled 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Hawks.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Trae Young PG Out Illness 26.2 3.0 9.9 De'Andre Hunter SF Out Knee 15.4 4.3 1.4

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Alex Caruso: Questionable (Foot), Javonte Green: Questionable (Knee)

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

Hawks Season Insights

The Hawks put up an average of 118.1 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 112.2 the Bulls allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.2 points, Atlanta is 35-21.

The Hawks are scoring 123.4 points per game in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 118.1.

Atlanta connects on 10.7 three-pointers per game (26th in the league) at a 35.3% rate (20th in NBA), compared to the 11.9 per outing its opponents make, shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc.

The Hawks' 115.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank fifth in the NBA, and the 116.6 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 28th in the league.

Hawks vs. Bulls Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -6 229

