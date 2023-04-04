Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, a 128-102 win against the Pistons, Suggs totaled 18 points and four steals.

Below, we look at Suggs' stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Jalen Suggs Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.8 11.2 Rebounds 2.5 2.9 2.9 Assists 2.5 3.0 2.2 PRA -- 15.7 16.3 PR 12.5 12.7 14.1 3PM 0.5 1.2 1.5



Jalen Suggs Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Jalen Suggs has made 3.5 field goals per game, which adds up to 5.4% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.2 threes per game, or 6.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Suggs' opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 98.7 possessions per game, while his Magic rank 15th in possessions per game with 102.3.

On defense, the Cavaliers have conceded 107 points per game, which is the best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Cavaliers have conceded 41.1 rebounds per game, which puts them second in the league.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers are ranked No. 1 in the league, allowing 23 per contest.

The Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Suggs vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2022 18 4 1 2 0 1 1 11/27/2021 31 10 3 3 1 0 4

