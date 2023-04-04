The Orlando Magic (34-44), on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, hope to extend a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers (49-30).

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cavaliers vs. Magic matchup.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSOH

BSFL and BSOH Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Magic vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers' +424 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.3 points per game (25th in the NBA) while allowing 107 per contest (first in the league).

The Magic's -152 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 112 points per game (26th in NBA) while allowing 113.9 per outing (16th in league).

These two teams score a combined 224.3 points per game, 2.3 more points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these two teams score 220.9 points per game combined, 1.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Cleveland has put together a 41-36-2 record against the spread this season.

Orlando has won 44 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 34 times.

Magic Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Paolo Banchero 19.5 -110 20.0 Franz Wagner 17.5 -105 18.8 Wendell Carter Jr. 14.5 +100 15.5 Markelle Fultz 13.5 -130 14.0 Gary Harris 7.5 -115 8.4

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Wendell Carter Jr. or another Magic player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Magic and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +100000 +90000 - Cavaliers +4500 +1500 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Magic? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.