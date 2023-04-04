After going 1-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Steven Matz) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Matt Olson At The Plate (2022)

Olson hit .240 with 44 doubles, 34 home runs and 81 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB last year, he ranked 93rd in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Olson picked up a hit in 62.0% of his games last year (103 of 166), with at least two hits in 39 of those games (23.5%).

In 34 of 166 games last year, he hit a home run (20.5%). He went deep in 4.9% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Olson drove in a run in 38.6% of his 166 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 16.9% of those games (28). He drove in three or more runs in 12 games.

He came around to score 75 times in 166 games (45.2%) last season, including 15 occasions when he scored more than once (9.0%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 81 GP 80 .230 AVG .250 .334 OBP .327 .459 SLG .494 36 XBH 42 16 HR 18 47 RBI 56 101/45 K/BB 69/36 0 SB 0 Home Away 83 GP 83 49 (59.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 54 (65.1%) 20 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (22.9%) 38 (45.8%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (44.6%) 16 (19.3%) Games w/1+ HR 18 (21.7%) 33 (39.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (37.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)