Wendell Carter Jr. Player Prop Bets: Magic vs. Cavaliers - April 4
Wendell Carter Jr. and the rest of the Orlando Magic will be hitting the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Below, we look at Carter's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.
Wendell Carter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|14.5
|15.5
|16.2
|Rebounds
|9.5
|8.8
|8.4
|Assists
|--
|2.3
|1.8
|PRA
|25.5
|26.6
|26.4
|PR
|23.5
|24.3
|24.6
|3PM
|1.5
|1.4
|2.0
Wendell Carter Jr. Insights vs. the Cavaliers
- Carter is responsible for taking 8.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.9 per game.
- This season, he's accounted for 9.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.
- The Magic rank 15th in possessions per game with 102.3. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest tempos with 98.7 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Cavaliers are ranked No. 1 in the league, conceding 107 points per game.
- Conceding 41.1 rebounds per contest, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the league.
- In terms of assists, the Cavaliers are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, conceding 23 per game.
- The Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.3 made 3-pointers per game.
Wendell Carter Jr. vs. the Cavaliers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|10/26/2022
|33
|12
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
