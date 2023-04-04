Wendell Carter Jr. and the rest of the Orlando Magic will be hitting the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Carter, in his last action, had 14 points, nine rebounds and three steals in a 128-102 win over the Pistons.

Below, we look at Carter's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Wendell Carter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 15.5 16.2 Rebounds 9.5 8.8 8.4 Assists -- 2.3 1.8 PRA 25.5 26.6 26.4 PR 23.5 24.3 24.6 3PM 1.5 1.4 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Wendell Carter Jr.'s player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Wendell Carter Jr. Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Carter is responsible for taking 8.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.9 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 9.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

The Magic rank 15th in possessions per game with 102.3. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest tempos with 98.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Cavaliers are ranked No. 1 in the league, conceding 107 points per game.

Conceding 41.1 rebounds per contest, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, conceding 23 per game.

The Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Wendell Carter Jr. vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/26/2022 33 12 9 1 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Carter or any of his Magic teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.