The Washington Wizards (34-45) visit the Atlanta Hawks (40-39) after losing five straight road games. The Hawks are double-digit favorites by 10.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Hawks vs. Wizards Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: BSSE and NBCS-DC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Hawks -10.5 -

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

  • The teams have hit the over in 44 of Atlanta's 79 games with a set total.
  • The Hawks' ATS record is 35-44-0 this season.
  • This season, Atlanta has won 27 out of the 45 games, or 60%, in which it has been favored.
  • Atlanta has played as a favorite of -600 or more twice this season and won both games.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Hawks, based on the moneyline, is 85.7%.

Hawks vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Hawks vs Wizards Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Hawks 0 0% 118.1 231.3 117.9 232.1 233.5
Wizards 0 0% 113.2 231.3 114.2 232.1 225.9

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

  • The Hawks have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.
  • The Hawks have hit the over in four of their last 10 games.
  • When playing at home, Atlanta sports a worse record against the spread (17-22-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (18-22-0).
  • The Hawks record 118.1 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 114.2 the Wizards allow.
  • Atlanta has a 28-22 record against the spread and a 33-17 record overall when scoring more than 114.2 points.

Hawks vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Hawks and Wizards Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Hawks 35-44 2-2 44-35
Wizards 38-40 3-1 42-37

Hawks vs. Wizards Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Hawks Wizards
118.1
Points Scored (PG)
 113.2
3
NBA Rank (PPG)
 20
28-22
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 20-9
33-17
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 19-10
117.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 114.2
24
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 17
23-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 32-24
25-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 31-25

