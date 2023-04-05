Take a look at the injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (40-39), which currently includes three players listed (including Trae Young), as the Hawks ready for their matchup against the Washington Wizards (34-45) at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, April 5 at 7:30 PM ET.

In their most recent game on Tuesday, the Hawks earned a 123-105 victory over the Bulls. Bogdan Bogdanovic recorded 26 points, four rebounds and five assists for the Hawks.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Trae Young PG Questionable Illness 26.2 3.0 9.9 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Knee 14.1 3.1 2.8 De'Andre Hunter SF Out Knee 15.4 4.3 1.4

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis: Out (Illness), Monte Morris: Out (Ankle), Bradley Beal: Out (Knee), Kyle Kuzma: Out (Ankle), Delon Wright: Out (Illness), Deni Avdija: Out (Elbow)

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and NBCS-DC

Hawks Season Insights

The 118.1 points per game the Hawks record are only 3.9 more points than the Wizards allow (114.2).

When Atlanta totals more than 114.2 points, it is 33-17.

In their last 10 games, the Hawks have been racking up 124.2 points per game, an average that's slightly higher than the 118.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Atlanta hits 10.7 three-pointers per game (26th in the league), 1.2 fewer than its opponents (11.9).

The Hawks rank fifth in the NBA with 115.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 28th in the league defensively with 116.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Hawks vs. Wizards Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -11.5 234

