The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate (2022)

  • Albies hit .247 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.
  • Albies reached base via a hit in 45 of 64 games last season (70.3%), including multiple hits in 21.9% of those games (14 of them).
  • He homered in 12.5% of his games last season (64 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 32.8% of his 64 games a year ago, Albies picked up an RBI (21 times). He also had nine games with multiple RBIs (14.1%), and three or more RBIs in three games.
  • He crossed the plate in 30 of 64 games last season (46.9%), including scoring more than once in 9.4% of his games (six times).

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
36 GP 28
26 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (67.9%)
8 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%)
15 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (53.6%)
4 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.3%)
14 (38.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in the league.
  • The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.79).
  • Cardinals pitchers combined to give up 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • The Cardinals will look to Mikolas (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • His last time out was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
